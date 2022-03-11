Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.07. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marchex by 8.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 102.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marchex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

