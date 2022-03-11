Maris Tech Ltd’s Quiet Period Will End on March 14th (NASDAQ:MTEK)

Maris Tech’s (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, March 14th. Maris Tech had issued 3,700,477 shares in its IPO on February 2nd. The total size of the offering was $15,542,003 based on an initial share price of $4.20. During Maris Tech’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
NASDAQ MTEK opened at $1.81 on Friday. Maris Tech has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94.
Maris Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
