Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the February 13th total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MWWC traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 34,601,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,739,342. Marketing Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Marketing Worldwide shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

Marketing Worldwide Corp. is a technology acquisition incubator. The firm intends to expand as an acquisition incubator, purchasing companies, and patents built by passionate visionaries. The company was founded by Michael Winzkowski and James C. Marvin in 1999 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

