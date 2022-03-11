MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarketWise.

Get MarketWise alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 252,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,574. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.