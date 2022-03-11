Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 235.50 ($3.09).

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.08) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.47) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of MKS traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 160.15 ($2.10). 4,558,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265,313. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 204.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.87. The stock has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.30.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.