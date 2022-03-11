Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.85.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Marqeta has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $9,885,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marqeta by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Marqeta by 2,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 401,703 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $9,059,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

