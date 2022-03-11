Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) CFO James J. Hinnendael Sells 6,350 Shares

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MRTN stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 849,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,724. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

MRTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1,609.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 116,215 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

