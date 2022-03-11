Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.31.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $65.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

