Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 399.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.20. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.61.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,635 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 47.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,245,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 192,119 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 299.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,399,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

