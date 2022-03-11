Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $5,253,591.36.
- On Friday, February 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $5,162,541.75.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $5,783,827.85.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $5,739,300.60.
- On Monday, December 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $7,564,394.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $7,632,494.50.
Shares of NET stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.00. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $221.64.
NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.
About Cloudflare (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
