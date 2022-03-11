Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, March 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $5,253,591.36.

On Friday, February 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $5,162,541.75.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $5,783,827.85.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $5,739,300.60.

On Monday, December 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $7,564,394.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $7,632,494.50.

Shares of NET stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.00. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

