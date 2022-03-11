Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Stock Price Down 2%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 12,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 50,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Get Mawson Gold alerts:

About Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of precious metal properties. It focuses on the gold mineralization at Rajapalot project and the mafic-hosted Rompas gold-uranium vein-style project. The company was founded by Mark Stephen Saxon on March 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.