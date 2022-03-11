Maxcoin (MAX) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $215,339.87 and approximately $2,636.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.80 or 0.99923419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00071311 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00251091 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00135500 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.08 or 0.00260187 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004389 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00034920 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000787 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

