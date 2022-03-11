MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.40

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.40 and last traded at C$19.22, with a volume of 29704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$567.54 million and a P/E ratio of 7.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from MCAN Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

