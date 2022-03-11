McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Downgraded to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $297.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $211.42 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

