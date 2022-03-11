Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE DR traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.29. 98,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,384. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of C$6.66 and a 1-year high of C$11.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$351.19 million and a PE ratio of 126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

