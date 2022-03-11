Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Tony Wood Sells 67,268 Shares

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.85), for a total transaction of £505,855.36 ($662,808.39).
Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 10th, Tony Wood bought 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.83) per share, with a total value of £150 ($196.54).
- On Monday, January 10th, Tony Wood bought 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.81) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($196.28).
Meggitt stock opened at GBX 754.20 ($9.88) on Friday. Meggitt PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 392.40 ($5.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 846 ($11.08). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 745.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 754.26. The stock has a market cap of £5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88.
About Meggitt (Get Rating)
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
