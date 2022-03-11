Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) is Absher Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 496,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the quarter. Mercury General accounts for 4.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $26,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 31.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Mercury General by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 14.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 10.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCY traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $994.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

