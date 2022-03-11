Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 188.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.35% of Metropolitan Bank worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at $19,739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.5% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCB opened at $99.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.25. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $48.24 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 14.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

