Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $77,000 in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $12,265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $4,053,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $2,810,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

ATER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aterian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $137.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.78.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aterian news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

