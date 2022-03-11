Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Trading 5.2% Higher

Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.78. 6,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78.
Metso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXCYY)
