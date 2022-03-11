MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

MFA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.09. 34,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,739. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.64.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $20,452,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,204,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 492,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 726,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

