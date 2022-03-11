MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 217.4% in February

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 217.4% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 47,039 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

NYSE:CXE remained flat at $$4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,681. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.