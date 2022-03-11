M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 24,641 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $80,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $497.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $612.91. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $479.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

