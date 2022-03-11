M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 39,109 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,109 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $69,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

AWK opened at $153.13 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.07 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.95 and a 200-day moving average of $170.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.