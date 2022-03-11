M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $100.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.05.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.36.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

