M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 508,698 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

General Electric stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.77. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.