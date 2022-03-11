M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

WPM stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

