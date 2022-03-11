M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $105.42 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,301,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852,473 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $105,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,508. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

