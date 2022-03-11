M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $58.28 Million Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 163.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245,872 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.58% of Autohome worth $58,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,612 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Autohome by 93.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,334 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Autohome by 27.9% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,424,000 after acquiring an additional 987,855 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 121.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,221,000 after acquiring an additional 784,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,962,000 after acquiring an additional 463,990 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. CLSA reduced their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.52.

Shares of ATHM opened at $24.13 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $102.75. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

