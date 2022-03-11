M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $588.67 Million Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,716,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101,237 shares during the quarter. Methanex accounts for approximately 1.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Methanex worth $588,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of MEOH opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.78. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Methanex Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.