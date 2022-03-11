M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $69.98 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $69,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. National Pension Service increased its position in American Water Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 259,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,948,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American Water Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,169,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,520,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $153.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

