M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,593 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.6% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $221,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $491.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $462.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $475.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $349.87 and a 52 week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

