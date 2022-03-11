M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 19,296 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,296 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.3% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of BlackRock worth $131,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.25.

NYSE:BLK opened at $697.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $797.88 and a 200 day moving average of $871.47. The company has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

