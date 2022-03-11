MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,742,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,845. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Swartz acquired 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

