Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical also posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microbot Medical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 454.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

