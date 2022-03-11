Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,944 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,962,691. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.35 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

