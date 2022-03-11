Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after buying an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.45. 587,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,962,691. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

