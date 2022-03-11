Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $3.64 on Friday, reaching $281.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,962,691. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.35 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

