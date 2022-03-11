Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) were down 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 63,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 983,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MVST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microvast by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 487,043 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth $18,572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microvast by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 337,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth $11,320,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth $12,330,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

