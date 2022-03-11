Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) were down 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 63,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 983,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MVST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71.
About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
