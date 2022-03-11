Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.27. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.85.
About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)
