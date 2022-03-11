Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.90 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.90.
Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of TIGO opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
About Millicom International Cellular (Get Rating)
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
