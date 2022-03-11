Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.90 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.90.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TIGO opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $1,959,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 67,860 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 785.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

