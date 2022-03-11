MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) SVP Scott M. Turner Sells 4,155 Shares

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) SVP Scott M. Turner sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $20,193.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MDXG opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.07 million, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.94. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

