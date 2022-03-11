Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Minerals Technologies reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Minerals Technologies.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTX shares. StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after buying an additional 155,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,462,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after purchasing an additional 33,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

MTX stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $64.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,306. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.