MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,209 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

FCX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 630,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,691,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.