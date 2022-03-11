MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.40. 19,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,503. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

