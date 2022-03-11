MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 74,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in AbbVie by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.05. The stock had a trading volume of 173,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,487. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $151.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,571 shares of company stock worth $35,216,489 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

