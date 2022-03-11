Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 1650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.
The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.
AVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $847.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.
Mission Produce Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVO)
Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.
