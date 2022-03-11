Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 1650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

AVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 39.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mission Produce by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 33,123 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mission Produce by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 156,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mission Produce by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 391,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 115.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 62,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $847.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

