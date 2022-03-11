Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

AVO stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. 6,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $848.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after buying an additional 28,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 256.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 131,185 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

