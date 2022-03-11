Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.
AVO stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. 6,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $848.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after buying an additional 28,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 256.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 131,185 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mission Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mission Produce (AVO)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.