ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ModivCare worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MODV. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 47,803.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,332,000 after buying an additional 282,043 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 24.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,091 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,564,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 128.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 24.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $109.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $211.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About ModivCare (Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.