MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.31. MoneyLion shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 1,275 shares.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.
MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)
Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MoneyLion (ML)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.