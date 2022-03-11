MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.31. MoneyLion shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 1,275 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.